Alia Bhatt announced her pregnancy last month. The actress has been married to her husband and actor Ranbir Kapoor for 3 months now. The duo gave the best possible news to their fans but there has also been quite a bit of negativity with people discussing her professional life. Scroll below for her savage response to gossipmongers.

Soon after Alia announced her pregnancy, speculations rose around her professional life. There were discussions about what happens to the shoot of her upcoming films like Rocky Aur Raani Ki Prem Kahani and Jee Le Zara. Some even claimed that Ranbir Kapoor would go to pick her up from London post wrap up of her Hollywood debut, Heart Of Stone.

Alia Bhatt had quashed all the rumours and even spoken about how she’s not a ‘parcel’ that someone needed to come and pick. In a conversation with PTI, the Darlings actress addressed the controversy and said, “Everything a woman does is put in headlines. Whether she has decided to become a mother, she is dating somebody new, she is going for a cricket match or on a holiday. For some reason, the eyeballs are always on women’s choices. What I consciously want to do is follow my heart and go with my instinct and gut. That’s exactly what I have done through my professional and personal life and things have worked out beautifully.”

Regarding discussions around her pregnancy, Alia Bhatt added, “Of course, I am young, but why does that have to change anything? Why does having a family or a child have to change my professional life? They are two completely different things. I would continue to and prefer to lead by example and action as opposed to giving any attention to nonsensical things. To me, the people having those opinions show where they are in life. It doesn’t say anything about where I am. In fact, a lot of decisions that I have made in my life — singular, not in any relation to anyone — have happened when it was least expected. You don’t plan great things, they just happen.”

On the professional front, Alia Bhatt will be next seen in the black comedy drama Darlings which also stars Shefali Shah and Vijay Varma among others.

