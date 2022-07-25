Ranveer Singh has become the talk of the town for some hot, sensual and controversial reasons. Last week, the Jayeshbhai Jordaar star broke the internet with his latest photoshoot pics for which he striped for the lenses. The actor’s n*ude photos not only set social media ablaze it also invited meme fest leaving everyone in splits. While the actor continues to make headlines for his controversial photos which he shot for a reputed magazine, his close friends from the industry are sharing their personal opinion on the same.

For the unversed, it is being reported that his wife accompanied the Simmba star on the sets and she was all praises for his photoshoot.

The actor celebrity and good friend to comment on Ranveer Singh’s n*de photoshoot is his ‘Rani’ Alia Bhatt, who said she won’t bear anything said against her Rocky. Mom-to-be Alia Bhatt recently addressed the media at the trailer launch of her upcoming film Darlings. At the event when the Raazi actress was asked about RS’s controversial photoshoot, she said we should only give him love.

Speaking to a section of media, Alia Bhatt said while reacting to the same, “I don’t like anything negative said about my favourite Ranveer Singh. Toh main yeh question ko matlab baradasht bhi nahi kar sakti hoon. He’ll be eternally favourite to every one of us, actually. He has given us so much at the movies so we should only give him love.”

Earlier, Rakhi Sawant had told a bizarre story behind Ranveer Singh’s photoshoot. She was heard telling paps “Uske peeche story kya hai, Ranveer nahi bata sakte, lekin Ranveer ki dost batayegi. Itni garmi ho rahi London, America mein. Dubai mein, yahan par dekh, abhi baarish thi, abhi dekho kitni garmi. Toh agla banda kya karega? AC kaam nahi karraha tha aur woh kapde nikal ke bas nahane gaya tha, do bandar aake uske kapde lekar bhaag gaye. Ranveer isme kya karega doston, desh walo? Woh phele niche baitha, fir leta, fir socha bandar kapde leke gaye toh gaye toh ab thoda photoshoot kar lun.”

Coming back, Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh are currently shooting for Karan Johar’s upcoming film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. The duo had also kick-started the 7th season of Koffee With Karan.

