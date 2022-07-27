Ranveer Singh creates news for various reasons but he’s currently making it to the headlines for all the wrong reasons. Last week, the actor broke the internet after going fully n*de for a leading magazine. Although many were stunned by his latest stint but a section of society aren’t happy. A week after sharing the pictures, the Simmba actor is now in trouble and an FIR has been lodged. Many are sharing their views regarding the same and now Sherlyn Chopra too speaks up but the actress is also taking a dig at Singh’s wife and actress Deepika Padukone. Scroll below to know why.

Yesterday, a Mumbai-based NGO filed an FIR against the actor for allegedly hurting the sentiments of women. He was booked under sections 509, 292, and 294 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 67 A of the IT Act for his bold shoot with PAPER Magazine.

After the n*de photoshoot of Ranveer Singh became a national issue, so many people are speaking in support of the actor. However, there are a few who got offended and are protesting against the actor. Sherlyn Chopra who creates news for doing something similar, in a conversation with India Today called out people for their double standards while taking a dig at Deepika Padukone after she claimed DP gave her a look after she wore a certain type of dress.

Talking about Ranveer Singh’s bold photoshoot, Sherlyn Chopra said, “When I did a bold shoot for an international magazine, society called me characterless and many other names. Why the double standard? Ye doglapan kyu? Double standards kyu? Jab maine shoot kiya tha, mere badan pe keere padey the?”

“Mat boliye ki yeh toh chalta hain, it’s okay. Hum kyu isey ek issue bana rahe hain. Yeh toh non-issue hain. Hain ye ek issue. Jis tarah Deepika Padukone ne mujhko dekha. Main dikhana chahti hoon camera ko wo look kaisa tha, aise upar se neeche. Ki itna chota sa top, itne chote sa short. Garimat hain kuch toh tha jism par. Apke patidev ke jism par kya hain madam? Kachu nahi hain,” she added.

Along with Sherlyn Chopra, actress-model Anveshi Jain too shared her views on Ranveer Singh’s photoshoot for PAPER Magazine. She said, “As an Indian, we should definitely take care of Indian sentiments. But as far as something so outrageous happening, I didn’t see that coming. We make things a bigger issue than it is. As much as we say we should not highlight something, we are highlighting this by talking way too much about it. If you have to blame somebody, it is those who are making it a big-big news. Otherwise, it would have been other actors who have posed like him in the past, from Milind Soman to Mr Khanna.”

