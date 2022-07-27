Starring Ranbir Kapoor in a quintessential hero avatar in Shamshera hasn’t really gone well with the audience and the box office numbers are clearly stating it. It has joined the league of another big budget failure of this year. Recently, one exhibitor tried decoding the reasons behind the film’s disastrous performance and below is all you need to know.

Backed by YRF, the film marked the comeback of Ranbir on the big screen after a long gap of 4 years. Despite being such an important release, the film wasn’t promoted well and it failed in creating much-needed hype in the pre-release phase. As a result, forget the word-of-mouth part, the biggie didn’t even manage a bumper start.

As per the report in Bollywood Life, a trade expert and exhibitor Vishek Chauhan said, “They (YRF) tried to market Ranbir Kapoor in a new action-mass avatar, but that’s not his image. Such a big bet on a historical epic shouldn’t have been placed on a hero untested in that territory. It’d have been better if a contemporary action film with a smaller budget. Too much money was spent and the expectation was too high. The opening isn’t bad, but it’s looking so for the kind of budget at stake and the hype the movie arrived with.”

He added further that Shamshera didn’t have big massy commercial elements which are necessary as per the current trend to attract the audience in theatres.

“Everybody liked the trailer, but that didn’t translate into collections, and instead, made the trade hope against hope. Advances that opened clearly indicated that people were waiting for reports to come in. Plus the market is very slow right now; food inflation has finally caught up with people, cinema is now a luxury. In such a scenario those big moments, with big-whistle-worthy scenes were missing to draw the audience at large like how South movies do, Even the South is suffering now with a lot of flops, but, at least, they’re taking big opening and big advances because fans trust that those whistle moments will be there,” Vishek Chauhan added.

Meanwhile, Shamshera has made 35 crores* at the box office in the first 4 days.

