Here’s a shocking piece of news coming from Tinsel Town. Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani, who have considered one of the most-loved and adored couples of B-Town has reportedly parted ways. For almost the past 6 years, the couple has been dating each other and would often take social media by storm with their lovey-dovey photos. Disha and Tiger set bars high when they turned cheerleaders for each other and often appeared at screenings of each other’s films. Scroll down to read the scoop.

For the unversed, Tiger and Disha have worked together in films like Baaghi 2 and few songs including Befikra and an item number in Baaghi 3.

According to the latest media report, the B-Town couple – Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani – has apparently parted away. While the reason behind this split is best known to the couple, the duo continues to be cordial with each other and follows each other on social media. Reportedly, Disha and Tiger, broke up early this year and have been on and off in the relationship for a year now.

A source close to the couple revealed to Hindustan Times, “Tiger and Disha are no longer together. It is unclear what happened between them, but both of them are single right now.”

Tiger Shroff’s friend too confirmed the same and told the media portal, “We all got to know about it only in the last few weeks. He hasn’t really spoken about it with any of us. He is focused on his work with his trips to London and is doing fine, not affected much by the breakup.”

For the uninitiated, the rumours of their spilt had begun when fans got a whiff of their break-up when Disha wished Tiger on his birthday and called him her best friend.

On the work front, Disha Patani is currently gearing up for the release of Ek Villain Returns alongside John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor and Tara Sutaria. She also has Yodha, KTina and Project K in the pipeline. Tiger Shroff on the other hand will be seen in Heropanti 3, Ganapath. Recently, Karan Johar also announced his next Screw Dheela with Shroff.

Coming back, while there’s no confirmation on the same, we shall wait for the duo to either confirm or deny the same.

