Ranveer Singh never fails to make the headlines – be it cause of his professional commitments, statements or fashion choices. The actor recently did a n*de photoshoot for a magazine and has landed in legal trouble for it. While that outfit – or lack of it – is still being talked about, the actor looked dashing recently while covered from neck to toe.

Advertisement

For a recent award night that felicitated those in advertising, Singh wore traditional Indian attire and looked elegant and royal. At the event, he was also felicitated and went home with a trophy. However, more than congratulatory messages pouring in, netizens have tons to say about his clothing.

Advertisement

Sharing pictures from the International Advertising Association Award event, Ranveer Singh captioned the images, “From starting my professional journey as a copywriter in an advertising agency to now being honoured with the prestigious ‘Brand Endorser Of The Year’ award – life has come full circle! 🏆

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh)

While there is no doubt that Ranveer Singh looks suave in the white kurta-pyjama ensemble paired with a dark/navy blue Nehru jacket (with gold buttons), netizens had mixed responses to it. While a section of the public was impressed with the actor’s dressing sense, others trolled him for choosing this outfit soon after his n*de photoshoot went viral. Read on to know all they had to say.

Trolling him for winning an award soon after his n*de photoshoot went viral on the internet, one user commented, “Don’t tell me that he won that for his n*de photoshoot” Others trolled saying, “Ajj be naga aaa jta” “ARE NANGU AAYA” “Trophy for what…nde pics k liye😂😂” “Haaaaaa!!!! Kapde Kyu pehne 😆” Another event noted, “Trophy for what?? Because he imagined the body n*ked and lying on the ground.. Where are the minds of those who gave him the ‏Trophy, where is it..?!👎🏼👎🏼😂😂😂🤣🤢🤮🌚”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

While many slammed him, others loved him rocking the elegant, desi look. Showering compliments on him for looking handsome in this traditional attire, one noted, “He looks 🔥 in traditional attire. 😍” Another added, “Full clothing is better 😌” while a third commented, “Pahli baar sahi kapde 😂” Others commented, “He looks so decent in shalwar qamees with waistcoat.🔥🔥🔥” and “Kapron mein kitna pyara lag rha hai” One also added, “Normal clothes me itna badhiya lagta hai pta nhi kyu nhi pehnta..”

What are your thoughts on his attire? Let us know in the comments.

Must Read: Kichcha Sudeep Backs Bollywood When Asked About Continuous Hindi Flops: “There Are About 200 Hollywood Films That Don’t Work…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram