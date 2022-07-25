After the low box office collection of Heropanti 2, Tiger Shroff seems like he’ll be breaking major records with his upcoming Dharma Productions’ Screw Dheela. Although, the actor is looking very charming but, KRK aka Kamaal R Khan doesn’t seem too impressed. In his latest social media post, the Deshdrohi actor feels the actor has done a mistake by signing the film. Scroll below to know more.

The film will be directed by Shashank Khaitan and although the face of the female lead wasn’t revealed, there are rumours that claimed Pushpa fame Rashmika Mandanna will be paired opposite Shroff. The move will mark her fourth Bollywood project as she’s already working on her debut GoodBye with Amitabh Bachchan, she’ll be also be seen in Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal and Sidharth Malhotra’s Mission Majnu.

Coming back to the topic, the self-proclaimed critic, KRK keeps on making headlines as he never stops mocking Bollywood’s A-list actors and filmmakers. Soon after Karan Johar announced the film with Tiger Shroff, titled Screw Dheela, Kamaal R Khan felt that the Heropanti star has done a mistake and claimed the film was earlier rejected by Varun Dhawan and Ranveer Singh. He claims to be a fan of Tiger’s work but hopes his prediction never comes true.

Taking to his Twitter, KRK wrote, “I personally believe that #Tiger has done the biggest mistake of his career by doing #ScrewDheela. #Varun #Ranveer rejected this script, which Tiger accepted. I love @iTIGERSHROFF So Allah Kare Meri Prediction Galat Ho.”

I personally believe that #Tiger has done the biggest mistake of his career by doing #ScrewDheela. #Varun #Ranveer rejected this script, which Tiger accepted. I love @iTIGERSHROFF So Allah Kare Meri Prediction Galat Ho. — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) July 25, 2022

As of now, the release date for the film hasn’t been revealed yet but it is expected to hit the screens by the end of 2023. Meanwhile, the team will be travelling across India and Europe for the shoot of the action drama film.

Other than Screw Dheela, Tiger Shroff will be seen in Ganapath, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan with Akshay Kumar and Baaghi 4.

