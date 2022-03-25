Tiger Shroff and Hrithik Roshan reunited for WAR and it was a storm at the box office. Even though the film witnessed mixed reviews, the opening at the ticket windows was massive. But the movie also witnessed a controversy when rumours were rife that Disha Patani had opted out of the project because of HR. Scroll below for all the details.

It was around the same time that reports suggested that Hrithik was trying to flirt with Disha on the sets of WAR. Just not that, rumours also were rife that post Kangana, it was Patani who had levelled several allegations against the Krrish actor. He had responded to both the reports and quashed all that was being said.

Later, Disha Patani had released a statement around Hrithik Roshan rumours and said, “There is some childish and irresponsible gossip about Hrithik sir and me doing the rounds. I would like to say that it’s completely untrue and in the minimum interaction that I have had with him, he has been one of the most dignified and joyful people. It’s my regard for him as a person that is making me even respond to something this trivial. There is no truth in me walking out of any project with him.”

Later, beau Tiger Shroff also opened up on the reports and told IANS, “It’s part and parcel. Not just Hrithik sir, every star faces that. Once in the limelight, you become an easy target. It was a very silly rumour. I know both of them very well, they are nothing like that. They are lovely human beings.”

Well, all’s well that ends well. And as long as Hrithik Roshan, Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff are all clear, nothing else matters.

