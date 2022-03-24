South Indian movies have lately been dominating the all-India box office with quality content and promising actors. In the last few months, several new movies in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam languages have been announced including much-anticipated movies like Ponniyin Selvan: I and Pushpa 2, amongst others. According to a recent report, Kamal Haasan’s next film, Vikram, will have a special appearance by Amitabh Bachchan and we are extremely elated about it.

For the unversed, the upcoming action movie was announced just a few months back but it has already been creating a lot of hype amongst the audience. The film is being directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj who has previously worked on hit movies like Kaithi and Master. Apart from Haasan, the movie will also feature Fahadh Faasil and Vijay Sethupathi in important roles, both of whom enjoy a massive fan following in the south.

According to a recent report by Pinkvilla, the shooting schedule of Vikram has already come to an end and the team is currently working on the post-production part. A rumour on the internet now suggests that Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan is also a part of the film and will make a special appearance towards the end.

The role will reportedly be short but important to the storyline which also means that Amitabh Bachchan’s character will probably appear in the climax scene of the film. Even though there is no official confirmation from the Vikram team or Big B himself, the possibility of the Bollywood star’s cameo has taken the expectations a notch higher.

On the work front, Amitabh Bachchan will also be seen playing a key role in Ajay Devgn starrer Runway 34 which will hit the market in April. Other than that, in Ayan Mukerji’s much-awaited Brahmastra, the actor will be seen sharing screen space with Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt.

