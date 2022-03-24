The Kashmir Files has just crossed the 200 crore mark and even before that it became a case study of how certain movies are beyond any calculation, prediction. Defying every trade pundit’s ‘punt’ on how well this movie could do, it has crossed every boundary to be a super-duper hit at the box office.

Collecting over 900% ROI (return on investment), this project has to be in the record-books for bringing back such a monumental amount of profit for the makers. But, can we say The Kashmir Files has in a way saved the day for Bollywood (read: Hindi Cinema) after films like 83, Antim kind of surrendered before biggies like Pushpa, Spider-Man: No Way Home?

Yes, Sooryavanshi did bring back the ‘commercial’ hope for the makers but the mixed reviews did come as a sign of warning regarding the content being served. With movies like Master and Pushpa continuing the Baahubali-KGF legacy, south movies did actually take the driver’s seat to rule the box office even in the Northern sections of the country.

But, is it safe to say The Kashmir Files after Sooryavanshi, Gangubai Kathiawadi has given Hindi cinema the major boost it was looking for. With ‘Baahubali’ SS Rajamouli’s RRR coming this week, it would be really interesting to see what this clash brings because The Kashmir Files is already in its 3rd week.

200 crores for a film made at such a tight budget will be a benchmark for the filmmakers to come, inspiring them to find the subjects which they could connect with the psyche of its target audience. Where do you stand in the debate of The Kashmir Files saving the day for Hindi cinema? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

