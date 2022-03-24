On Wednesday, Bachchhan Paandey managed to collect 3 crores* more on Wednesday. This is not much of a fall from 3.50 crores* that the film had collected on Tuesday. However, what it needed was numbers in 8-10 crores range on a daily basis to sail through, since it primarily had a one week window open for itself.

It’s the release timing that has played truant here since it was always the case of collections been pulled off in the first week, as RRR in the coming week was always going to be a challenge.

However, a conscious call was taken by the Bachchhan Paandey makers as they were initially coming in an open week with no competition alongside and nothing from the earlier weeks as well. However, no one in the industry had the faintest of clue that The Kashmir Files would turn into a movement and just not allow anything around it for as much as two week window to survive.

Ok, so Bachchhan Paandey was never going to be a 150-200 crores superhit but then it had in it to find itself in 125 crores range at least, had it arrived solo (in absolute terms). That didn’t happen as the film currently stands at 47.75 crores* but still credit goes to Akshay Kumar and Sajid Nadiadwala for at least being the first to announce the release of their film when no one in Bollywood was willing to stick their neck out after the third wave.

It was only after the announcement of Bachchhan Paandey that others started announcing their release. It is just unfortunate that the film which started it all is not a part of the celebrations.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

