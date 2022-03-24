The good run at theatres that started with Gangubai Kathiawadi a month back is set to continue with RRR this week. While the Alia Bhatt starrer emerged as a 100 Crore Club success, it was followed by The Kashmir Files which is set to go past 275 crores comfortably. Now RRR is the newest to arrive in heaters and while the Telugu version is set to run riot, even the Hindi version is aiming for a double-digit opening.

Yes, the kind of expectations that one has from the SS Rajamouli biggie means that there are all kinds of numbers being thrown around. Some say 15 crores, others even go to the extent of calling this as a 20 crores starter. However, the ground reality is that this is not Baahubali: The Conclusion where Hindi audiences are desperately waiting to find out that ‘Katappa Ne Baahubali Ko Kyon Maara’.

It is more like Baahubali: The Beginning for them with the added brand value of the director thrown in. So, even in the best-case scenario, if that film took a start of 5.15 crores then RRR (Hindi) can do double of that on the opening day.

Hence, even if 11-13 crores start comes for the NTR Jr. and Ram Charan starrer that has special appearances by Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt, then it would be good enough. Anything more than that would be an added bonus and go on to exceed expectations.

