Gangubai Kathiawadi gave Bollywood its first 100 crore grosser of 2022. In the film, Alia Bhatt performed as if there’s no tomorrow, and in return, she got a lot of love at the box office. The film is her first collaboration with the maestro, Sanjay Leela Bhansali.
Here, at Koimoi, we rated the Alia Bhatt starrer with 4 out of 5 stars. It’s one of those rare combinations that struck well with critics and emerged as a big money-spinner as well. It is still running in theatres and here, we’ll be taking a look at its daily breakdown.
Let’s see how Gangubai Kathiawadi fared at the box office:
Day 1- 10.50
Day 2- 13.32
Day 3- 15.30
First weekend- 39.12 crores
Day 4- 8.19
Day 5- 10.01
Day 6- 6.21
Day 7- 5.40
Week 1- 68.93 crores
Day 8- 5.01
Day 9- 8.20
Day 10- 10.08
Day 11- 3.41
Day 12- 4.01
Day 13- 2.97
Day 14- 2.65
Week 2- 36.33 crores (total- 105.26 crores)
Day 15- 2.50
Day 16- 4.25
Day 17- 4.75
Day 18- 1.50
Day 19- 1.25
Day 20- 1
Day 21- 1
Week 3- 16.25 crores (121.51 crores)
Rest of the days- 1.88 crores
Lifetime- 123.39 crores
