Gangubai Kathiawadi gave Bollywood its first 100 crore grosser of 2022. In the film, Alia Bhatt performed as if there’s no tomorrow, and in return, she got a lot of love at the box office. The film is her first collaboration with the maestro, Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

Here, at Koimoi, we rated the Alia Bhatt starrer with 4 out of 5 stars. It’s one of those rare combinations that struck well with critics and emerged as a big money-spinner as well. It is still running in theatres and here, we’ll be taking a look at its daily breakdown.

Let’s see how Gangubai Kathiawadi fared at the box office:

Day 1- 10.50

Day 2- 13.32

Day 3- 15.30

First weekend- 39.12 crores

Day 4- 8.19

Day 5- 10.01

Day 6- 6.21

Day 7- 5.40

Week 1- 68.93 crores

Day 8- 5.01

Day 9- 8.20

Day 10- 10.08

Day 11- 3.41

Day 12- 4.01

Day 13- 2.97

Day 14- 2.65

Week 2- 36.33 crores (total- 105.26 crores)

Day 15- 2.50

Day 16- 4.25

Day 17- 4.75

Day 18- 1.50

Day 19- 1.25

Day 20- 1

Day 21- 1

Week 3- 16.25 crores (121.51 crores)

Rest of the days- 1.88 crores

Lifetime- 123.39 crores

