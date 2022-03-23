The passing away of MC Tod Fod shook the nation as the rapper was just 24 when he took the last breath. Also known as Dharmesh Parmar, his friends had recently revealed that he suffered cardiac arrest and in the latest interview, MC’s mother made a shocking revelation that her son suffered 2 heart attacks in the last 4 months.

For the unversed, Dharmesh was among the 54 contributors who contributed to the 18-song soundtrack in Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy. The rapper had lent his voice to the song India 91. He was associated with the Mumbai based hip hop collective called Swadesi.

MC Tod Fod reportedly passed away on Sunday but the news went viral after 2 days. Gully Boy director along with Ranveer Singh and Siddhant Chaturvedi mourned his death. In a recent chat with Dainik Bhaskar, the rapper’s mother said, “Dharmesh had had two heart attacks before this. He had gone with his friends on a Ladakh trip where he got his first heart attack four months ago.

MC Tod Fod aka Dharmesh Parmar’s mother said, “We got to know about it when he had his second heart attack at home a few months ago. He underwent heart surgery as well but he never used to rest. He was crazy for rap and loved music more than his own life. My child is now gone, and I could not do anything to save him.”

She added, “Perhaps he knew he was not going to return home. He celebrated the festival of Raksha Bandhan just a day before Holi (when he left for Nasik). He has two younger sisters. I do not know what came to his mind, but he celebrated Rakhi, not just with his sisters, but also his aunt’s daughters.”

May MC Tod Fod aka Dharmesh Parmar’s soul rest in peace.

