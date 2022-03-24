Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor was often in news owing to her personal life. The ABCD 2 actress was rumoured to be dating ace photographer Rohan Shrestha, for quite some time now. Apart from the film career, Shraddha often made headlines for her alleged romance with Roshan. But now here’s sad news for all those, who adored them as a couple.

Shraddha often turned muse for photographer boyfriend Rohan leaving everyone stunned. But this piece of news might break your heart.

If latest reports are anything to go by then Shraddha Kapoor has called off her relationship with Rohan Shrestha. Yes, you read that right! The Aashiqui 2 actress has allegedly broken up with the ace photographer and the reasons are best known to the ex-couple now. According to a report in Pinkvilla, it was Shraddha’s decision to put an end to their relationship. A source close to Shrestha revealed to the entertainment portal that the couple was in an on-off relationship since Jan.

Unlike last year, Shraddha Kapoor celebrated her birthday with family in Goa, sans Rohan, despite him being free from his work schedule. However, in February Shraddha finally called it quits leaving their fans heartbroken. The report also states that following the heartbreak Rohan has isolated himself and is very sad about it.

Time and again Shraddha Kapoor and Rohan Shrestha’s wedding rumours surfaced on the web. While the duo neither confirmed nor denied it, their parents had once reacted to the same.

Shraddha Kapoor’s father Shakti Kapoor and Rohan Shrestha’s father Rakesh Shrestha had reacted to their wedding rumours. Acknowledging the same, the senior photographer had said, “If they decide to marry each other, I will happily do everything for them. The word ‘objection’ does not exist in my dictionary. And let me tell you, I call Rohan as ‘My Dream’, I rarely address him as ‘Rohan’.”

While IANS quoted Shakti Kapoor saying, “In the time of Corona everybody has time, so these rumours are going to circulate.” When he was asked if being a father such talk affect him, he had added, “I have been in this industry for more than 40 years, so I don’t care. Neither does Shraddha nor does her mother and brother.”

On the work front, Shraddha Kapoor is currently in Delhi, shooting for Luv Ranjan’s untitled next with Ranbir Kapoor.

