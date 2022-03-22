There is no doubt that Hrithik Roshan as Krrish is one of the best Indian superheroes we have seen on the silver screen. As much as we love him and his superhuman powers, another highlight in the series was Hrithik’s and Priyanka Chopra’s chemistry in the film? But did you know she wasn’t the first choice to play Priya? Well, it was Vivah girl, Amrita Rao.

Advertisement

In today’s throwback piece, we talk about Rakesh Roshan and the team approaching Amrita for the role and the reason behind why she lost out on the part. Read on.

Advertisement

While conversing with Hindustan Times in 2006, Amrita Rao opened up about losing in Hrithik Roshan’s superhero film to Priyanka Chopra. The Vivah actress said, “Hrithik and me did a photoshoot and unfortunately the chemistry was missing as I was looking too young for him. I don’t have any hard feelings about losing Krrish because I strongly believe destiny leads each individual in life.”

Amrita Rao continued, “I must be really lucky because the Roshans (Rakesh, Hrithik and Suzanne) have loved all my films and I am the favourite of their family. It feels so good because the family is known for giving hits after hits!” She further added, “I may work with them in their next movie (smiles). And can you believe it Rakesh Roshan is my fan (laughs)?”

While Amrita Rao admitted that her chemistry with Hrithik Roshan wasn’t on point, do you think she would have made a better Priya in Krrish than Priyanka Chopra? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below.

For more news, updates, and throwback stories from the entertainment world, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: The Kashmir Files: Legendary Singer Lata Mangeshkar Was Supposed To Sing A Song For Vivek Agnihotri’s Film? The Filmmaker Said, “We Were Just Waiting To Record With Her But…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube