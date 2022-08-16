Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut, who is down with dengue, says that although she could not leave her room, the spirit of national celebration has taken over her in the most empowering way.

Kangana, on India’s 75th Independence Day on Monday, posted a picture of her in bed getting an IV on her Instagram story.

“Couldn’t get out of my room lekin the spirit of national celebration has taken over me in the most empowering way.. From my home staff, nurses and gardeners all congratulating each other, I heard Honourable Prime Minister speech this Morning,” Kangana Ranaut wrote.

Kangana Ranaut continued, “They say one person can change the world, stands true for our Prime Minister @narendramodi ji never in my life I saw such an euphoria of nationalism, duty and optimism for future among people….”

She added: “Probably one such gigantic consciousness is what we call avatar.. those who can not only rise but also uplift not hundreds or thousands but entire humanity…Jai Hind.”

Kangana is currently gearing up for her next film titled ‘Emergency‘, where she will be seen portraying Indira Gandhi.

‘Emergency’, as the title suggests, is all about the state of internal emergency declared by Indira Gandhi on June 25, 1975. It lasted till March 21, 1977, when the Janata Party was voted to power in a historic election.

Previously, Kangana Ranaut has played the late former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J. Jayalalithaa in ‘Thalaivii‘ and Rani Lakshmibai in ‘Manikarnika’.

