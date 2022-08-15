If the industry grapevine is to be believed, actress Tammannaah Bhatia has now been roped in for director Nelson Dilipkumar’s much-awaited action entertainer ‘Jailer’, featuring the Tamil superstar Rajinikanth in the lead.

However, there has been no official confirmation in this regard. In fact, the only actress to have confirmed her presence in the project is Ramya Krishnan, who is believed to have told a publication that she had begun working on the film on August 10.

Work on this film Jailer is progressing on a specially erected jail set in a Hyderabad studio. Well-known stylist Aalim Hakim has been roped in to create superstar Rajinikanth’s look for this film.

The film, which will be Rajinikanth’s 169th, is being produced by Kalanithi Maran of Sun Pictures and has Anirudh scoring its music. Other members of the cast and crew are yet to be officially announced by the unit.

Previously, Rajinikanth has urged people to honour and salute freedom fighters, martyrs, and leaders by having their children hoist the national flag outside their homes, offices, and workplaces.

Taking to Twitter, Rajinikanth both posted a video and a post, which urged people to fly the National flag outside their homes and offices as a mark of respect to freedom fighters and as an expression of unity.

His post read: “This is the 75th year of Independence for India, our motherland. As a mark of respect, and as an expression of our unity, for all the lakhs of people who suffered untold struggles and miseries, pain and humiliation, for all those many thousands of people who sacrificed their lives selflessly for this freedom, for all those freedom fighters, martyrs and leaders — let us honour and salute them with gratitude beyond caste, religion and politics.”

“Let us pass on our Indian National flag to our next generation of kids and youngsters to be proudly displayed outside our homes, offices and work places.”

