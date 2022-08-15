Ever since it started streaming on Netflix, SS Rajamouli’s blockbuster ‘RRR’ has been acquiring a growing international fan following.

The latest fan is Edgar Wright, the director known for his zombie-comedy film ‘Shaun of the Dead’, who recently saw the movie on the big screen and was left mightily impressed with its scale, grandeur and storytelling.

He took to Twitter and wrote: “Finally saw @RRRMovie on the big screen at the @BFI with a great crowd. What an absolute blast. So entertaining. The only film I have ever seen where the intermission card itself got a round of applause.” BFI is the British Film Institute.

Earlier, ‘The Vampire Diaries’ actor Joseph Morgan showered praise on ‘RRR‘. He called it an “absolute masterpiece”. Other notable names to have praised the film are director-writer Aaron Stewart Ahn, Jon Spaihts (the writer of ‘Doctor Strange’ and ‘Dune’) and screenwriter C. Robert Cargill.

Rajamouli’s ‘RRR’, which stars Telugu superstars Ram Charan and Jr NTR as the leads, narrates a fictional story centred around two freedom fighters, Alluri Sitarama Raju (essayed by Ram Charan), and Komaram Bheem (played by Jr NTR).

The film, which debuted in theatres in March this year after being postponed because of the third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, collected over 1000 crores worldwide.

