Laal Singh Chaddha surely has been a labour of love for Aamir Khan and his team. They have worked on the film for over 2.5 years with a manpower of over 2500. The screenplay had been in the works by Atul Kulkarni since 2008. The response is surely not favourable at the box office as the film has tanked. KRK now claims that the leading star is in shock and it is his ex-wife Kiran Rao who was revealed the same.

Advertisement

As most know, Kamaal R Khan had a big role to play in spreading negativity against Laal Singh Chaddha. Way before the film was released, he had declared it a ‘disaster’ and commercial failure. Just not that, he took responsibility for ensuring that the Forrest Gump remake would be an unsuccessful one at the Indian BO. And manifestation, as they say, did turn true!

Advertisement

In his latest tweet, KRK has claimed, “Aamir Khan‘s ex-wife #KiranRao told to Media that Aamir is shocked and not in the condition to talk to anyone, after failure of #Laalsinghchadhha at the box office. So I request @iHrithik to go to his home to help him.”

Well, it is unknown to which interview KRK is addressing that has Kiran Rao talk about Aamir Khan and the failure of Laal Singh Chaddha. But he sure has taken a dig at Hrithik Roshan for promoting Laal Singh Chaddha a few days back.

In another tweet, Kamaal claimed that he will soon be releasing a video to reveal why Hrithik Roshan is supporting Aamir Khan’s film and even dragged Kangana Ranaut in the scenario.

“People must know that why @iHrithik is supporting #AamirKhan? Did Aamir Khan supported #Hrithik at the time of Hrithik #Kangana fight? My review will release soon to reveal the truth,” read the tweet by KRK.

Take a look below:

Aamir Khan‘s ex wife #KiranRao told to Media that Aamir is shocked and not in the condition to talk to anyone, after failure of #Laalsinghchadhha at the box office.

So I request @iHrithik to go to his home to help him. — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) August 15, 2022

People must know that why @iHrithik is supporting #AamirKhan? Did Aamir Khan supported #Hrithik at the time of Hrithik #Kangana fight? My review will release soon to reveal the truth. — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) August 15, 2022

We wonder if Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao or anyone from the Laal Singh Chaddha would bother to clarify the remarks made by Kamaal.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Bollywood updates!

Must Read: Shah Rukh Khan & His Family Celebrate ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ Campaign By Hoisting The Indian National Flag At Mannat!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram