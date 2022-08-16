The flop streak for Bollywood continues as both latest releases, Laal Singh Chaddha and Raksha Bandhan, have tanked at the box office. Now, all eyes are set on Liger, which is set to release on 25th August. As the film also marks the big Bollywood debut of Vijay Deverakonda, expectations are high. The latest we hear is now about the film’s budget and below is all you need to know.

Advertisement

Helmed by renowned Telugu filmmaker Puri Jagannadh, the film is bilingual as it has been shot simultaneously in Hindi and Telugu. It will also mark Vijay’s PAN-Indian debut as it will release in multiple Indian languages as dubbed versions. As it will be launching Vijay on a big scale across the country, the makers have put a lot of amount into the project.

Advertisement

As per the reports flowing in, Liger is said to be riding on a huge budget of 100 crores. The figure includes the making cost as well as its interest. This 3-digit cost is really big considering it will mark Vijay Deverakonda’s Bollywood debut. It is the same as KGF Chapter 2’s budget, which too carried a cost of 100 crores.

With so much investment already done, Liger needs to put on a strong show at the box office. While the Telugu version is expected to rake in wonders, it will be interesting to see how the audience in the Hindi belt will welcome Vijay.

Meanwhile, recently Liger was granted a U/A certificate by the censor board. The movie runtime stands at 2 hours 20 minutes, with the first half being 1 hour 15 minutes and the second half being 1 hour 5 minutes.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more such updates.

Must Read: Sidhu Moose Wala’s Father Says He Will Expose His Murderers Soon: “Those Who Were Claiming To Be His Brothers…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram