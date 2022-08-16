Raksha Bandhan Box Office Day 5 (Early Trends): Aanand L Rai’s family comedy-drama starring Akshay Kumar in the lead was one of the much-awaited films this year. A lot of expectation was associated with the film. Unfortunately, the film did not have an impressive start at the box office.

Advertisement

Even though the film was clashing with Aamir Khan‘s Laal Singh Chaddha, it was expected to perform better at the box office given the festive release and was expecting to rake in some good moolah. However, on its opening day, the film managed to collect 8.20 crores.

Advertisement

Raksha Bandhan saw a dip after its opening day before picking up minutely the next day. The film’s Friday collection was recorded at 6.40 crores and 6.51 crores on Saturday making its box office collection to dare 21.11 crores. The Sunday collection saw a slight jump in the collection, reaching only 7.05 crores.

Akshay Kumar starrer saw a dip on Monday despite the Independence day holiday. As per the early trends flowing in, Aanand L Rai‘s film collected 5.50-6.50 crores on Day 5. It has scored 33.66-34.66 crores so far.

With these numbers still on the lower end, Raksha Bandhan will have to put up a serious fight to collect some more moolah at the box office from today onwards. The next big release is Vijay Deverakonda’s Liger which will release on 25th August. So this Akshay Kumar starrer still has time to add some more numbers. Only thing is that the film will have to sustain well on weekdays.

For more updates on the Box office, tune into Koimoi.

Must Read: Top Gun Maverick Box Office (Domestic): On Its Way To Achieve Another Golden Feat By Beating Avengers: Infinity War

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram