Over two months have passed since Top Gun Maverick was released, and it is still making noise at the box office. The Tom Cruise starrer is now going to surpass Avengers: Infinity War’s record. Released on 27 May, the Joseph Kosinski directorial will be remembered as one such hit that broke all the expectations and became 2022’s biggest flick.

Advertisement

It is a sequel to 1986 original, which was also a hit back then. Despite being released after over three decades, Maverick was able to attract an audience in huge numbers across the globe. It had a thunderous opening and marvelous growth over the weeks.

Advertisement

Top Gun Maverick broke several records just recently that of Titanic’s domestic (North America). Now, it is on its way to surpassing Avengers: Infinity War‘s stateside collection. Currently, as per Box Office Mojo, the Tom Cruise starrer stands at $1.378 billion worldwide. This consists of $704 million overseas and $673 million in the US and Canada.

The 2022 actioner is just inches away from breaking Avengers: Infinity War’s $678 million domestic record. The MCU flick was a hit at the box office and grossed over $2 billion. It will make it the sixth-highest grossing domestic release. If the film keeps making juice, then it will also be breaking Black Panther’s $700 million.

Even when it was released, Maverick gave competition to every other Hollywood biggies like Jurassic World Dominion, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, and more. While it remains the highest-grossing film of this year, a few more releases are left with their premiere.

This includes Avatar 2, which has great expectations around its box office collection too. Its original movie stands as the biggest film of all time. It will be interesting to see how much the sequel makes and give competition to Top Gun Maverick.

Must Read: Did You Know? Sushant Singh Rajput’s Paani Was Rumoured To Mark Hollywood Star Jennifer Lawrence’s Bollywood Debut

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram