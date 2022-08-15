The Marvel Cinematic Universe has all the eyes on it because it is growing at a never-seen-before speed and the new entries are so exciting that the wait is getting harder. While the future looks quite celebratory, the projects that make it in a big way are of course the Avengers and the veteran families coming back. But amid all of that, the excitement is also at an all-time high for Secret Invasion. The series brings back Samuel L Jackson and Ben Mendelsohn with the newbie Emilia Clarke.

It was a surprise when the Marvel bosses announced that Game Of Thrones alumni Emilia Clarke aka Daenerys Targaryen is joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The actor joined Samuel, Ben and the Oscar-winning prolific actor Olivia Colman. While all of them got on the sets and began shooting a long time ago, Marvel has managed to keep Clarke’s character under super tightly tucked wraps.

The world has been trying to decode what the Game Of Thrones star is playing, but even the sneak peek informal BTS videos haven’t managed to give out anything. Turns out a new report making waves on the internet seems to have found what Emilia Clarke is playing in Secret Invasion. Read on to know everything you should about the same.

Secret Invasion created by Kyle Bradstreet for Disney is about the Skrulls and their invasion of the planet. While Samuel L Jackson returns to play his iconic Nick Fury, Ben Mendelsohn is back to play Talos, the Skrull leader, and Emilia Clarke as per Heroic Hollywood is also playing a Skrull. Yes, you read that right. Clarke is all set to play a Skrull named G’iah in the show. There are no more details, but this one bit in itself is massive. However, one should also appreciate the fans who have been shouting about the actor playing a Skrull member all this while.

Apart from Emilia Clarke, Samuel L Jackson, and Ben Mendelsohn, Secret Invasion also stars Aparte Smulders, Martin Freeman, Don Cheadle, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Olivia Colman, Emilia Clarke, Killian Scott, Christopher McDonald, and Carmen Ejogo. The most anticipated Marvel property is set to premiere on Disney Plus in Spring 2023.

