The clash – Laal Singh Chaddha vs Raksha Bandhan was expected to be a big one but has turned out to be an underwhelming one. Despite the presence of Aamir Khan and Akshay Kumar, both films have failed to live up to the box office expectations. Let’s see if there’s any chance of Independence Day i.e. day 5 through advance booking.

Have a look at the advance booking trends of both the biggies across the major Indian cities:

Mumbai

Mumbai continues to show some sort of movement for Laal Singh Chaddha but it’s definitely not up to the mark. As of now, around 15% of shows are filling fast. On the other hand, Raksha Bandhan continues to be low with 8-10% shows filling fast. Clearly, both the films aren’t receiving a good response in the city.

Delhi-NCR

This region stays on similar lines to Mumbai for Aamir Khan starrer with 15% of shows on the verge of becoming houseful. Akshay Kumar’s film is slightly better here with 12-15% of shows filling fast.

Bengaluru

Bengaluru shows only a couple of shows filling fast for LSC, while it’s a complete no-show for RB. Expect other films to replace both the biggies here very soon.

Hyderabad

At the time we write, Hyderabad is showing 8-10% shows running almost full in advance booking for Laal Singh Chaddha. Raksha Bandhan is running with just a couple or more shows with almost full occupancy.

Pune, Kolkata & Chennai

LSC is showing just 3-4 filling fast shows as of now in both Pune and Kolkata. Chennai is better with 15% filling fast shows.

RB stays out of touch in Pune and has a couple of filling fast shows in Kolkata. It’s better in Chennai with 10-12% filling fast shows.

