Raksha Bandhan Box Office Day 4: Shows Limited Growth On Sunday

It was a modest day all over again for Rakshabandhan as the collections didn’t quite gain much momentum. It was expected that at least by Sunday the film will hit the double-digit mark but that hasn’t happened either with yet another single-digit score gained. The film had brought in 6.51 crores on Saturday and that by itself was an indication that a huge jump won’t quite be on the cards. This is what happened as the collections reached only 7.05 crores.

With this, one can’t really be expecting a double-digit day in the entire run of the family drama since for that to happen; the film should have at least come close to that on Sunday so that even a decent growth on Monday, the big holiday of Independence Day, could take it through. Now that advantage is lost as the collections would at maximum reach 8.50-9 crores. The good thing is that there is at least a big holiday still ahead because, in absence of that, a drop on Monday would have been inevitable.

Raksha Bandhan has so far scored 28.16 crores and it will stay under the 40 crores mark after the five-day weekend. The Akshay Kumar starrer was hoping for at least 50 crores total over this time period despite competition with Laal Singh Chaddha. However, it would, unfortunately, fall short of that, which is disappointing since the merits allowed at least this kind of distance, if not more, to be covered.

