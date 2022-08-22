Rashmika Mandanna has become an internet sensation of late. She has become really popular in the county thanks to her social media game and her everyday sightings by the paparazzi. Yesterday, the actress was spotted at the Mumbai airport donning a cute avatar with a black skirt that she paired with blue satin shirt and a baseball cap and now netizens are reacting to her video while calling her a ‘show-off’. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Rashmika never fails to make headlines with her public appearances. The beauty is very popular on social media with over 32 million followers on Instagram and is soon making her Bollywood debut through ‘Mission Majnu’ opposite Sidharth Malhotra. Talking about her latest appearance, Mandanna is always in a peppy mood and often interacts with the media graciously.

Rashmika Mandanna paired a black pleated skirt with a blue satin half-sleeves shirt and accessorised her look with a baseball cap and a face mask. She styled her look with white sneakers.

Viral Bhayani took to his Instagram account and shared a video of the actress, take a look at it below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Reacting to her video, a user on Instagram commented, “Show off ….karti rehti hai bas …..😂😂😂😂😂” Another user commented, “Why she often goes mumbai airport? For publicity? 😂 showoff.” A third user commented, “Frzi isko ek hi style aati hai bus ye 🤞”

We honestly loved Rashmika Mandanna’s comfy airport look and fashion lovers can take inspiration from her chic style.

What are your thoughts on netizens trolling Rashmika for her airport look? Tell us in the comments below.

