It’s been over a few months since RRR was released but the buzz surrounding the film doesn’t seem to fade away. Not just Indians but the western audiences are showing support for the film, even the top filmmakers loved SS Rajamouli’s directorial. On the other hand, there were reports that claimed the period drama might have a chance to win an Oscar and even Bollywood filmmaker Anurag Kashyap thinks the same. In a recent conversation, the Dobaaraa director talked about the South film and how it has taken over the world which makes it eligible to win an Academy Award.

Advertisement

In the film, Ram Charan plays the role of a real-life Indian revolutionary, Alluri Sitarama Raju, while Jr NTR plays, Komaram Bheem’s role. The film explores their fight against the British Raj. Other than them, the movie also features, Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Shriya Saran, Samuthirakani, Ray Stevenson, Alison Doody, and Olivia Morris in key roles.

Advertisement

Anurag Kashyap is currently on a promotional spree for his upcoming release Dobaara, which is a mystery drama thriller, taking inspiration from the Spanish film Mirage. While talking about Indian cinema, the filmmaker spoke about the craze for RRR in western countries. The director went on to state that the film has a major chance of getting nominated for Oscars this year. Talking with Galatta Plus, he told “The west sees RRR differently than what we see, and they have loved RRR. If RRR becomes India’s selection, 99% it might get nominated at the Academy Award. That’s the impact RRR has had on the world of Hollywood.”

“India might actually have a nomination in the final 5 if the RRR is the film they pick. I am speaking from what people have been reaching out to me and talking about in the West. They have discovered a new filmmaker called Rajamouli with RRR. How Everything Everywhere All At Once worked for me, RRR has worked for them. And they find it better than any other Marvel movie. Even the silliness of it and they’re so blown by the action sequences,” Anurag Kashyap adds.

He also spoke about the intense choreography in Naatu Naatu and said, “They are blown by the dance sequence too. And dance sequence, which I think is one of the most energetic choreography done in the longest time. And that has hit them very hard, they are loving it. RRR has become the go-to film in the USA.”

Not just Anurag Kashyap, but Variety has now listed Jr NTR as the possible contender for the Oscars in the Best Actor category. They have even listed RRR is in the Best Picture category along with SS Rajamouli for Best Director.

Must Read: Box Office: Sultan VS KGF: Chapter 2 & More – Top 5 Pre VS Post Highest Opening Weekends, When Will The ‘100 Crore+: Weekend 1’ Return Especially For Bollywood?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram