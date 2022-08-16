RRR has turned the fortune for Jr NTR and how! Helmed by maverick director SS Rajamouli, the magnum opus was released in March and after taking the box office by storm, the film is still garnering highly positive reactions from renowned people in foreign countries. The latest we hear is about our beloved Bheem’s Hollywood debut and one can give credit for it to the success of Rajamouli‘s film.

RRR is witnessing unprecedented love from some renowned filmmakers all across the globe. Mounted on a huge scale, the magnum opus did exceptionally well at Indian as well as overseas box office by making over 1000 crores. On OTT too, it shattered several global records and is still enjoying highly successful re-runs in overseas.

Not just the commercial success but RRR is riding high on the critical acclaim it has received so far. In fact, Jr NTR even made it to Variety’s Oscars’ Best Actor 2023 prediction list recently. Now amid all such positivity, it is learnt that the actor will be making his big Hollywood debut very soon. The news is said to be almost confirmed.

Umair Sandhu, a member of the overseas censor board, took to Twitter to break the news. He wrote, “Officially Confirmed! #JrNTR offered Hollywood Netflix Action Thriller! #NTR liked the Script very much !!! Welcome to Hollywood #NTR! Only Tollywood Actor who got this offer!”.

Officially Confirmed! #JrNTR offered Hollywood Netflix Action Thriller ! #NTR liked the Script very much !!! Welcome to Hollywood #NTR ! Only Tollywood Actor who got this offer ! 🕺🏻🔥🔥🔥 — Umair Sandhu (@UmairSandu) August 15, 2022

As Jr NTR is quite popular for his mass action films, it will be interesting to see him in a robust action avatar if his Hollywood debut is really happening.

Meanwhile, apart from Jr NTR, RRR also stars Ram Charan in a lead role. The film has bromance as one of its strong pillars.

