After the grand success of RRR, everyone is damn excited about SS Rajamouli’s next. We already know that the maverick director is collaborating with Mahesh Babu for a film, which will be shot in long schedules. Now, for the first time ever, the Telugu superstar has spoken about his much-awaited blockbuster collab.

For those who don’t know, the film is reportedly said to be a jungle adventure and will take 2.5 to 3 years to get completed. As of now, it is in the pre-production stage and is expected to kick start early next year. Apart from this, nothing more is known about the highly-anticipated film. Recently, the Sarkaru Vaari Paata actor broke his silence on his film with Rajamouli.

Interacting with the media, Mahesh Babu said, “It’s a dream come true for me to work with him. Doing one film with Rajamouli garu is like taking up 25 films at once. It’s going to be physically demanding and I’m really excited about it. It’s going to be a pan-India film. I hope we break many barriers and take our work to audiences across the country.”

It is Mahesh Babu’s 29th film and will be made on a huge budget, reportedly higher than RRR. As it’s going to be another PAN-Indian biggie, we expect it to achieve historical feats.

Meanwhile, fans of the superstar yesterday organised special screenings of the actor’s superhit film ‘Pokiri’ to be held all over the world on the auspicious occasion of his birthday. The proceeds from these screenings went towards funding the education and heart operations of children being carried out by the Mahesh Babu foundation.

Taking to Instagram to thank the fans for this initiative, Mahesh’s wife, Namrata Shirodkar said, “Huge thank you to all the super fans for arranging special screenings for ‘Pokiri’ all over the world!! Immensely grateful for all the love! August 9th couldn’t be any better.”

