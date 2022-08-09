Telugu star Naga Chaitanya is one of the popular stars in the south film industry. He is all set to make his Bollywood debut with Laal Singh Chaddha. Amidst this, reports claim that the actor will be romancing Pushpa fame Rashmika Mandanna in a film. Scroll down to know more.

Naga who gave films like 100% Love (2011), Tadakha (2013), and Manam (2014) is reportedly teaming up with Sarkaru Vaari Paata director Parasuram Petla. Although the film has not been announced yet, it has created a lot of buzzes.

As per the latest reports, Naga Chaitanya is in talks to act opposite Rashmika Mandanna in a Telugu movie directed by Parasuram Petla. If this is true then the film will mark the first collaboration of Naga and Rashmika. However, Rashmika has previously worked with the filmmaker in Geeta Govindam which was released in 2018.

The pairing would be fresh and is expected to create a positive buzz for the film if Rashmika signs the dotted line. Some reports last month indicated that this yet-to-be-announced film will have a special connection with Naga Chaitanya’s grandfather and veteran actor Akkineni Nageswara Rao. Reportedly, the film will be named after the actor’s grandfather. However, there’s no confirmation on the same.

Meanwhile, Naga Chaitanya is busy promoting his Bollywood debut film Laal Singh Chaddha which is the official remake of the American classic Forrest Gump starring Tom Hanks in the lead. Naga will be seen in the role of an army officer in the film. The film stars Kareena Kapoor Khan as the female lead.

Naga is also set to be seen in a web series titled Dhootha which is touted to be a horror thriller. While the web series marks his OTT debut, he will be seen with other stars like Parvathy Thiruvothu, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Prachi Desai, and Tharun Bhascker Dhaassyam.

