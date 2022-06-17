Hollywood actor Tom Hanks is one of the most popular stars worldwide. He is regarded as an American cultural icon and has appeared in films like Cast Away, Bridge of Spies, Forrest Gump, Sully, and Davinci Code to name a few.

The actor is now making headlines for a different reason. A video is going viral on social media, wherein the actor is seen losing his calm when crazed fans nearly knocked over his wife Rita Wilson. Scroll down to know more.

Tom Hanks was seen as extremely appalled and expressed his anger as a group of ecstatic fans turned into a mob-like circle and pushed his wife in a tussle of over-excited gestures thus making her lose her footing. The incident occurred as the couple was exiting a restaurant and was making their way to a waiting car as they were surrounded by fans.

A few security guards were also present and fans can be seen following the Hollywood actor trying to get close to him for selfies. People can be heard saying, “Be careful, Tom” and asking the fans to move. It was then a fan mistakenly bumps into Tom’s wife Rita, almost causing her to fall.

This irked Tom Hanks and shouted, “Back the f*** off! Knocking over my wife!” As the crazy mob moves back, the security detail is heard saying, “What are you guys doing. Move back.” A paparazzi is also then heard apologizing him, “Sorry about that Tom.”

Take a look at the viral video below:

Tom has been on a press tour for the past few weeks for his upcoming Baz Luhrmann release, Elvis. In the film, he will be seen playing the role of Elvis’ manager Tom Parker while Austin Butler played the singer. The film is set to hit the cinemas on June 24.

