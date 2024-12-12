The new American Psycho remake has officially found its new Patrick Bateman and the “sigma” memes of the past few years are about to get a fresh surge of inspiration as a new generation of American Psycho fans is on the horizon. A new iteration of Bret Easton Ellis’ controversial novel American Psycho is set to hit screens, with Austin Butler stepping into the shoes of the infamous Wall Street professional by day and serial killer by night.

The character — made iconic by Christian Bale in the 2000 film adaptation, which has since gotten a cult classic status and a fanbase that expands by the passing hour — is expected to touch new heights of relevance, as Luca Guadagnino, known for acclaimed films like Call Me By Your Name, Bones and All, and Challengers, will be directing this project. As per Variety, The Bourne Ultimatum screenwriter Scott Burns will adapt Ellis’ controversial 1991 novel.

Earlier rumors suggested Guadagnino had been in discussions with Gen Z star Jacob Elordi to take on the role of Bateman, leaving fans speculating about the final casting choice. This stirred up the inevitable question—can anyone genuinely top Christian Bale’s chilling portrayal of the character in the 2000 adaptation? And more importantly, will this new version live up to the legacy of the original, which remains a cornerstone of satirical cinema?

Incidentally, the makers have already clarified that the new version is not a direct remake of the Mary Harron directorial but a reinterpretation, with Guadagnino reimagining the project from scratch. Having already helmed one of the most lauded remakes of the past decade, Suspiria, the Queer director is anticipated to bring his characteristically bold flair for erotica and vivid imagery to the thematic depths of American Psycho and on Bateman’s dual identity.

The novel’s confounding structure, provocative narrative, and critique of consumerist excess, capitalism, the rat race lifestyle, and obsession with appearance lay a strong challenge for the upcoming iteration, with multiple boxes to be checked. Meanwhile, with perfectly polished, glistening shoes to fill, whether the Dune: Part Two star will deliver the comedic, unnervingly captivating performance that won over fans of both Bale’s portrayal and Ellis’ novel remains to be seen.

For more such stories, check out Hollywood News.

Must Read: Jeremy Renner Once Shared His Honest & Unfiltered Thoughts On The Kardashians: “All Those Ridiculous People…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News