RRR gets an honest trailer, and it is as good as the real thing. SS Rajamouli’s directorial became a mass entertainer upon its release, not just in India but overseas as well. Fans loved watching the spectacle that starrer Jr NTR, Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt, and Ajay Devgn in a cameo. Many Hollywood biggies also sent praise towards the film, including Avengers: Endgame co-director Joe Russo.

Joe said he watched the movie after it became available on a streaming platform and found it to be a great story about brotherhood. He appreciated it for having nice strong themes and great visuals too. While talking about the film, a fan-made trailer, as a part of their YouTube series, for the film is going viral on the internet.

Made by Screen Junkier, the RRR Honest Trailer mentioned its observation of Maximalist quality. It described SS Rajamouli’s directorial as “the year’s most eye-popping, crowd-pleasing spectacle that brings a joy to action filmmaking not seen since Stephen Chow and James Cameron.” It also compared the film to the Fast & Furious franchise and noted that those films would be better if Vin Diesel and Dwayne Johnson would share a musical number.

The parody trailer of RRR also mentioned the relationship between Ram Charan and Jr NTR’s characters Raju and Bheem. “They get hot and wet together,” the narrator said. It was a nod to the question about Charan and NTR’S character being homosexuals. Though the six-minute-long video also mocks the over-the-top aspect of Indian cinema, the SS Rajamouli movie has proved its influence on the audience through its fame.

While talking about the film, RRR previously hit the headlines after it was said that the movie may make it to the Oscars nominee Best Picture category along with Rajamouli for Best Director. Not just that it also mentioned NTR as a possible contender in the Best Actor category.

