Rocking star Yash’s blockbuster film KGF: Chapter 2, which was a sequel to the 2018 release, created a storm at the box office earning over Rs 1200 crore. While the Kannada star played the lead in Prashanth Neel’s directorial film, actor Harish Rai played the role of a father figure to him.

Now in a recent interview, Harish has revealed that he has been battling advanced throat cancer. The prolific Kannada actor further said that he was dealing with the disease while shooting for KGF 2 earlier this year as well. Scroll down to know more.

As reported by Hindustan Times, during a conversation with YouTuber Gopi Gowdru, Harish Rai said, “Situations can bestow greatness upon you or take things away from you. There is no escaping fate. I’ve been suffering from cancer for three years. There is a reason I had a long beard when performing in KGF, to cover up the swelling in my neck that this disease has created.”

KGF: Chapter 2 star then went on to add that he had delayed his surgery since he did not have enough funds to sponsor his cancer treatment initially. Now his health is deteriorating. I waited till the movies were released. “Now that I’m at the fourth stage, things are becoming worse,” he said.

Harish Rai had even recorded a video asking for help from fans and well-wishers from the industry but couldn’t bring himself to share the video on social media. He is now seeking financial assistance from potential benefactors to help him afford the remaining portion of his treatment. He said that he has exhausted all of his financial resources in the course of his cancer treatment. It has been stated that the monthly bill cost is Rs 3 lakh.

For the unversed, he is one of the well-known actors in the Kannada cinema and has worked in films like Bangalore Underworld, Dhan Dhana Dhan, and Nanna Kanasina Hoove.

