Vijay Deverakonda is one of the most loved and respected actors among the new generation of celebrities in the Indian film industry. While the actor is gearing up for his highly anticipated movie Liger, here’s an interesting fact about him that we are sure only a handful of people know.

Talking about the same, did you know that Vijay had started his career not as a full-fledged adult but as a child actor? Read on to know the whole story!

Yes! You read it right, Arjun Reddy fame Vijay Deverakonda had started his career as a child actor. While many of us believe that Vijay’s first movie was Nuvvila which came out back in 2011, very few knew that the actor had acting experience since he was a child. An old video shows little Vijay doing a fine job in the Telugu serial about Sathya Sai Baba. It was during his time of schooling in Sathya Sai Higher Secondary School in Puttaparthi in Andhra Pradesh, when the Arjun Reddy actor got a chance to act in the story based on the life of Sathya Sai Baba.

Check out the video below.

It was back in 2019 when this fact came to light, as a hardcore fan of Vijay Deverakonda had shared the video featuring the actor as a kid on the show. Reacting to the same, Vijay had taken it to his Twitter claiming how happy he was to see the video. He said, “My childhood trends so much. that little fellow is also a star – even I am watching it on loop. Whoever found this you made my mum’s day, mine and so many others (sic).”

My childhood trends so much 😂 that little fellow is also a star – even I am watching it on loop. Whoever found this you made my mum's day, mine and so many others. https://t.co/EEE9Rkq6uo — Vijay Deverakonda (@TheDeverakonda) January 21, 2019

Jumping back to the present, Vijay starrer Liger will see the actor alongside Ananya Panday, Mike Tyson, Ramya Krishnan, Makarand Deshpande and many more. The movie is directed by Puri Jagannadh and is set to release on 25th August 2022.

What are your thoughts on Vijay Deverakonda’s childhood as an actor? Do let us know in the comments.

