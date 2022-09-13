Popular Punjabi actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh is well known for his Bollywood films like Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari, Good Newwz, and Udta Punjab. However, the actor is quite active on Instagram and often makes headlines for his hilarious comments on Dua Lipa, Kylie Jenner, and Gal Gadot’s posts.

Diljith often shares photos and videos of himself, giving his fans a glimpse into his life. Recently, he shared a picture of himself showing off his muscles. In the picture, the Punjabi actor & singer sported a sleeveless black T-shirt and a blue cap as he lifted his right arm to show his toned biceps.

Sharing the picture, he had captioned the post, “I’m s*xy and I know it…” Soon after Diljit Dosanjh shared it several fans, including Comedian and TV show host, Lilly Singh reacted to the post. Take a look at the post below:

However, a news portal misquoted Diljit’s caption in their article as “Diljit Dosanjh says ‘I’m horny and I do know it’”, and an eagle-eyed fan shared the news piece on Twitter. This caught the attention of the actor-singer who replied to his fan, “Gal S*xy di ho rehi c .. H*rny kitho a gya.. 🤣”

Gal Sexy di ho rehi c .. Horny kitho a gya.. 🤣 https://t.co/h5Upea95s4 — DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh) September 12, 2022

Recently he posted a video in which he prepared a meal as his cook looked on. Dilit was seen teasing him and goofing around. A few weeks ago, he posted a video of himself cooking instant noodles. He had also shared a video on Instagram in which he channelled his inner salesperson.

Meanwhile, Diljit Dosanjh is gearing up for his next release Jogi which talks about the 1984 anti-Sikh riots. In the film, he plays the role of Jogi who attempts to flee the capital and take his family to Punjab, in the wake of violence against the community.

