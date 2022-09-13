Bollywood Jacqueline Fernandez has landed into a massive controversy after her alleged boyfriend Sukesh Chandrasekhar got accused in the 200 crores money laundering case. Just not a controversy, now the actress is getting questioned by the Delhi Police, and in a recent turn of events, Jacqueline asked to postpone the interrogation. Here’s why.

Jacqueline has made it big in Bollywood with her own hard work, dedication and gorgeous looks. However, in the last few months, the actress’s name has been hitting the headlines for every now and then as she was previously accused of being connected to the conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar.

Sukesh Chandrasekhar who was accused of 200 crores money laundering case has now dragged Jacqueline Fernandez into it too. She was summoned by the Police in regard to the case, however, citing her pre-scheduled shoots, the actress requested the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Delhi Police to postpone her interrogation, as reported in Bollywood Hungama.

Jacqueline Fernandez and Nora Fatehi, along with four or five people were summoned in regard to the case. Special CP (Crime and EOW) Ravindra Singh Yadav said in an interview with Indian Express, “Investigation is going on to ascertain all the links, (and whether) people involved in the main conspiracy and people who accepted gifts were aware of his background or not.”

As per reports, in Jacqueline Fernandez’s name 7.27 crores have been seized allegedly, and the actress has been questioned thrice under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) before this. According to a report in News18, a fixed deposit of Rs 7.12 crore has been attached to Jacqueline’s name. ED also estimated that Sukesh’s gifts “worth Rs 5.71 crore to Jacqueline using the extortion money. It is also said that Sukesh gave funds close to $173,000 and around 27,000 Australian dollars to a few close members of Jacqueline’s family.”

As per Chandrasekhar’s statement, he has given Jacqueline 15 pairs of earrings, five Birkin bags, and other luxury goods from Chanel, Gucci, Cartier bangles and rings and a bracelet by Tiffany & Co, along with some Rolex watches. Adding to it, he has also gifted her jewellery of 7 crore, a BMW X5 car and a horse named Espuelah. He even gave USD 150,000 to Jacqueline’s sister, who lives in the US and gifted her parents a Maserati and her mother who lives in Bahrain a Porsche. Chandrasekhar even extended a loan of USD 50,000 to her brother in Australia.

Well, that’s hell lot of things!

On the workfront, Jacqueline Fernandez was last seen in Vikrant Rona. What are your thoughts about the actress’s involvement in the case? Let us know!

