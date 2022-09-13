Vidya Balan has given us some really memorable roles in her career. Whether it is Kismat Konnection, The Dirty Picture or Humari Adhuri Kahani, she’s tapped into new genres and impressed us with her acting chops. But as the Bollywood business goes, some were hits while others missed the mark. Something similar happened when Mahesh Bhatt once called her up and left her devastated. Scroll below for all the details.

Over her career span of almost 2 decades, Vidya has delivered some eccentric performances with projects like Bhool Bhulaiyaa, Kahaani, Begum Jaan, Tumhari Sullu, Heyy Babyy among many others. But she also faced setbacks as many of her films flopped including Ghanchakkar, Shaadi Ke Side Effects and others.

Vidya Balan once opened up about the phone call by Mahesh Bhatt that left her devastated. She told Filmfare, “Before HAK (Humari Adhuri Kahani), Ghanchakkar, Shaadi Ke Side Effects and Bobby Jasoos had also flopped. Mahesh Bhatt saab called me on Sunday morning saying, ‘Vidya I am sorry but HAK nahi chali.’”

Vidya Balan continued, “After hanging up I began sobbing uncontrollably. Siddarth (Roy Kapur, her husband) took me to the Sai Baba mandir in Chembur. It was raining heavily but the way I was crying in the car, it could compete with the downpour outside. I wondered what I was doing wrong now and what I’d done right earlier. Then I said forget it. You cannot negate the entire experience. You must enjoy the journey. If a marriage breaks up you can’t say that the couple never enjoyed happy moments together.”

On the professional front, Vidya Balan will be next seen in Neeyat. The film also star Ram Kapoor, Prajakta Koli, Amrita Puri amongst many others.

