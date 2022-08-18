Karan Johar’s Koffee With Karan couch has seen several Bollywood celebs grace it and spilled some juicy titbits about their personal and professional lives. One actress, who pretty much bared her heart on the show was Priyanka Chopra. The ‘Desi Girl’ has appeared in almost every season of the KJo-hosted show (but not this season).

During her appearance on the sixth episode of Koffee With Karan Season 4 – Deepika Padukone, the Baywatch actress opened up about her performance in Barfi and how she felt when she lost winning a ‘Best Actress’ Award for it. For those who don’t know, the actress lost the prestigious Filmfare award to Vidya Balan for her performance in Kahaani.

On Koffee With Karan Season 4, while chatting with Priyanka Chopra and Deepika Padukone, Karan Johar recalled seeing Priyanka making a little prayer when he was announcing the nominees for Best actress on stage. The host however added that once Vidya Balan’s name as the winner was announced, her demeanour changed completely. Answering him, the Bajira Mastani actress said she was hurt.

Telling Karan Johar exactly how she felt when she lost the award, Priyanka Chopra said, “This film for me was very special. And I knew I wasn’t getting it (the award) before, (but) I sat through it. My dad told me actually. He was ill, he was at the hospital at that time. I told him, ‘I am going for Filmfare. And he was like, ‘Good luck! Your performance was amazing.’”

She continued, “And when I got there…you know, you hear. So, I found out, and I remember calling him and saying ‘I am not winning it. Why should I stay?’ And he said, ‘Because you are a good sportsman. Stay, and clap for someone else. It’s fine.’ So, I decided that I would do that. And yes, it did hurt me. That year, specifically, it did.”

Now that’s true sportsman – or in this case sportswoman, ship.

On the professional front, Priyanka Chopra has a full plate. The actress – who recently wrapped up the shoot for her debut web series Citadel, will also be seen in It’s All Coming Back To Me and Jee Le Zaraa with Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt.

