Indian actress Priyanka Chopra has shared some candid pictures with Punjabi singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh and social media personality Lilly Singh from their time together in Los Angeles.

Priyanka took to Instagram to share a slew of pictures. In one picture, the three are seen bowing down to each other. Priyanka and Lilly recently attended Diljit’s concert in Los Angeles.

Priyanka Chopra wrote: “There are a few things that will warm your heart as much as a taste of home. Also, when your people are in town! You show the F up!!”

Priyanka Chopra added, “I had a much-needed super fun night out watching @diljitdosanjh doing what he does best! He had the audience wrapped around his finger! None of us sat even for a moment! You’re such a superstar, @diljitdosanjh. I highly recommend you get tickets to Diljit’s current tour!”

“Also, kudos to the team that made it so comfortable and awesome for my friends and me! Thank you, @lilly, for always having the best ideas for nights out! Lots of Love! PS- watch us trying to outdo respecting each other! I’ll bow lower! Lol! #DesiThings #DesiCrew.”

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra will now be seen in Russo Brothers-produced web series ‘Citadel’.

