Netflix unveiled the teaser of its upcoming emotional entertainer, Jogi. The film starring Diljit Dosanjh in the lead is all set to premiere on the 16th of September, 2022. Set in Delhi in 1984, it unravels the story of a resilient friendship and courage in times of adversity.

It is a thrilling, emotional journey of the fighting spirit of three unified friends. It also stars Kumud Mishra, Mohd. Zeeshan Ayyub, Hiten Tejwani and Amyra Dastur in pivotal roles.

Netflix dropped the moving teaser of Jogi today, bracing audiences for an emotional rollercoaster ride. The teaser sets the scene in Delhi moments before the 1984 tragedy and the aftermath as Jogi fights for family, brotherhood and unity against all odds.

Jogi is headlined by Diljit Dosanjh and is directed by Ali Abbas Zafar and produced by Himanshu Kishan Mehra and Ali Abbas Zafar. Jogi will premiere exclusively on Netflix over 190 countries on 16th September 2022.

The makers have dropped a teaser of the Diljit Dosanjh starrer. Take a look at it below:

