Salman Khan is one of the Khans ruling Bollywood and this is evident from his massive fan following and past super successful films. Having spent three decades in the Hindi entertainment industry, with several big-budget films, several brand endorsements and high-paying hosting gigs, Salman has a whopping net worth and ridiculously expensive assets.

Advertisement

Today we will take about one such asset – his farmhouse in Panvel – a luxurious property in Raigad district of Maharashtra, just adjacent to Navi Mumbai. From how huge it is, to what all it consists of as well as how much it cost the Dabangg star, we bring you all the details. Read on to know it all.

Advertisement

As per a Siasat report, Salman Khan’s farmhouse in Panvel spans a huge area that measures 150 acres. The property is super spacious and consists of three bungalows, a swimming pool, a gym, and many more amenities.

Another interesting aspect of Salman Khan’s Panvel farmhouse is that it has a place for five horses to live comfortably and ample space for them to just run around the property. So how much does It reportedly costs around Rs 80 Crore! That’s a huge nine-digit sum.

Check out these pictures and videos of Salman Khan Panvel farmhouse:

Salman Khan’s Panvel farmhouse is the Khan-daan’s go-to destination for unwinding. The superstar spent much of the first lockdown amidst the greenery there and even took to farming at the time. From celebrating several of his birthdays there to relaxing there while on a break or partying some or the other success of family or friends, this farmhouse is at the top of the actor’s list.

Did you expect this farmhouse to cost Rs 80 crore or did you think it was a little more than it? Let us know in the comments.

Must Read: Kiara Advani’s ‘Shershah’ Duplicate Found In Filmmaker Rajkumar’s Recent Social Post, Get Set To Drop Your Jaws!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube