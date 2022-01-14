Bollywood’s rising diva Kiara Advani is rapidly winning hearts all across the world, all thanks to her promising films and amazing acting skills. Well, the Good Newwz actress’ fans have now found her humshakal (doppelganger) in filmmaker Rajkumar Santoshi’s daughter Tanisha Santoshi.

For the unversed, filmmaker Rajkumar is known for helming many amazing Bollywood films like Andaz Apna Apna, Ajab Prem Ki Gazab Kahani, Phata Poster Nikhla Hero, Ghayal, Bad Boy, The Legend Of Bhagat Singh, and many more.

Bollywood director Rajkumar Santoshi’s daughter Tanisha Santoshi recently made her private Instagram account public and newly uploaded a pic on herself on social media. The post shared by her is a black-and-white close-up shot. She was also seen dressed in a salwar kameez with her hair tied in a braid. She completed her whole Indian look with a small bindi. Her newly uploaded post hinted at an announcement about her Bollywood debut. Her caption read, “Let’s meet again, for the first time.”

Well, Tanisha Santoshi’s newly shared post was indeed mesmerizing, but the fact that she literally resembles actress Kiara Advani, especially her character of Dimple Cheema from her recent release Shershaah has left us and Kiara’s fan flabbergasted!

Kiara Advani’s fans couldn’t stop themselves from pointing out Tanisha’s insane resemblance with Kiara. Showering Tanisha’s comment section with love, one of the Instagram user commented, “You are looking same as Kiara, #humshakal.” Another user commented, “Pic to meko Kaira Advani ki lgi.” One netizen commented, “Is that you Kiara.” While another user commented, “Kiara’s twin, something uncanny.”

Well, she indeed does look like the Kabir Singh actress!

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kiara will next be seen in her upcoming films Jug Jug Jeeyo and Govinda Mera Naam.

Do you think Tanisha Santoshi looks like actress Kiara Advani? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

