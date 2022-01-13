The 1994 release, Andaaz Apna Apna witnessed Bollywood’s two biggest stars, Aamir Khan and Salman Khan sharing screen space together in it. The rom-com which all starred, Raveena Tandon and Karisma Kapoor was an instant super hit in the box office after its release.

The movie is said to be a classic hit to date, as people still enjoy watching Salman and Aamir play the role of Prem and Amar on screen. However, did you know that the PK actor once revealed that he didn’t enjoy working with Bollywood’s bhaijaan? Below is everything you need to know!

So, during one of his appearances on Karan Johar’s famous talk show, Koffee With Karan in the year 2013, Aamir Khan had opened up about his rough equation with Salman Khan. Bollywood’s Mr perfectionist revealed that his first impression of Salman wasn’t very great.

During the episode of Koffee with Karan, Aamir Khan said, “In Andaz Apna Apna I had a very bad experience working with Salman Khan. I didn’t like him then. I found him rude and inconsiderate. After tasting the experience of working with him I just wanted to stay away from Salman.”

However, in the same episode of KWK, Aamir Khan then went on to confess that, Salman Khan reconnected with him in the year 2002 when the actor was facing tough times due to his separation from hai first wife Reena Dutt. The Lagaan actor revealed that he and Salman Khan later on patched things up between each other and then began a genuine friendship.

Aamir said, “Salman walked into my life when I was at my lowest. I had gone through a divorce with my wife. But later we bumped into each other and he expressed his wish to meet me. We met again and drank together and we connected. And it began as a genuine friendship and it has only grown.”

Who says Bollywood Khan’s don’t get along with each other, isn’t this enough proof of a true friendship?

Talking about the professional front, Aamir Khan is all set to star in his upcoming film, Laal Singh Chaddha. Whereas, Salman Khan will return back to the big screens through his next project, Tiger 3.

