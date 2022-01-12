Yash Chopra’s 1993 psychological thriller Darr is one of the films responsible for establishing Shah Rukh Khan as a force to be reckoned with in Bollywood. But did you know, before the role of Rahul Mehra landed with King Khan it was actually offered to the industry’s perfectionist Aamir Khan? Well…

In a past conversation, Aamir – who is known for being quite selective about the roles he picks, got candid about the same and revealed why Yashji removed him from the 1993 film. And let us tell you, the condition he had was fulfilled in the Salman Khan starrer Andaz Apna Apna. Read on.

In an old interview, as carried by Hindustan Times, Aamir Khan explained why he didn’t star in Yash Chopra’s 1993 hit Darr. The Ghajini actor said, “Story mujhe behad pasand thi or role bhi mujhe pasand tha (I really liked the story and the role). Yash ji is definitely a very good director. I have done Parampara with him and I was also very keen to work with him.”

Aamir Khan then added that he lost out on starring in Darr because of one of his work principles. The Lagaan actor stated, “Lekin mera ek principle hai, aap ye principle kahein ya policy kahein, jab mein koi bhi film karta hun jismein two heroes ho, ya ek se zyada hero ho, toh mein director se request karta hun ki woh humein sath bitha ke kahani sunayein. Which I am not sure is right or wrong but mein yeh policy follow karta hun (I have a principle that whenever I do a film with more than one hero, I request the director to do a joint narration. I am not sure if this is wrong or right but I follow this policy).”

He added, “Jaise jab Andaz Apna Apna jab bann rahi thi tabb Raj ne mujhe aur Salman ko sath mein bitha kar kahani sunai thi, dono ke roles sunaye they, taaki hum dono satisfied ho humare roles ke sath jisse aage ja ke kuch problem na ho (Like in Andaz Apna Apna, Rajkumar Santoshi narrated the story to me and Salman, so that both of us do not have any issues with our roles). This is how I like to work.”

Aamir Khan then explained how Yash Chopra was not ready to do a joint narration. He said, “Toh iss case mein that was not possible (In this case, the joint narration was not possible), Yash ji did not feel that he should give a joint narration toh on that basis I was removed from the project.”

Post Aamir’s exit from the 1993 psychological thriller, Shah Rukh Khan stepped into his shoes. Also starring Sunny Deol and Juhi Chawla, the Yash Chopra directorial grossed around ₹21.31 crore worldwide at that time.

Would you have like to see Aamir Khan play Shah Rukh Khan’s Rahul Mehra in Darr? Let us know in the comments below.

