Kartik Aaryan & Kriti Sanon’s Shehzada is one of the much-awaited films of 2022. Directed by Rohit Dhawan, the film is the Hindi remake of the Telugu film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. Now the makers are paying a whopping price to stop the makers of Allu Arjun starrer to not to release in Hindi on TV & OTT.

The Telugu film was released in 2020 and became a blockbuster. The producers of the Telugu flick sold the Hindi dubbing rights to Manish Shah of Goldmines Telefilms for a sum of Rs. 4 crores back in 2020. Now it has become a problem for Shehzada makers.

As Kartik Aaryan starrer is now gearing up for release in November this year, the makers shelled out a whopping sum of Rs 8 crores to Manish Shah of Goldmines Telefilms to stop him releasing the Hindi dubbed version of Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, reports Bollywood Hungama.

The report quoted a source as saying, “The dubbing giant was planning to bring the Hindi dubbed version of the blockbuster on TV as well as the digital world in a grand way. However, last year, he had to put all his plans at a standstill, when he discovered that a Hindi remake of this Telugu film was in the works. At first, he was upset that a Hindi remake was in the making given that all the Hindi rights rested with him and the agreement stated that the Hindi remake cannot release for at least 6 months of the dubbing version being premiered. Seeing the development, he was all geared up to premiere the film on TV and OTT platforms, given that Allu Arjun is the undisputed king of TV and OTT when it comes to Hindi dubbed films.”

Now the makers of Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon starrer Shehzada felt that the dubbed version of the film would affect the business of their film. So they got into a conversation with Manish Shah and requested him to hold back on the premiere. They also offered to become a producer of the Hindi remake of the film but Manish declined the offer and was on the verge of releasing it on TV.

Ultimately, the producers of Shehzada shelled out Rs 8 crore to stop Manish Shah’s Goldmines Telefilms from premiering the film. A deal has been signed between them that dictates Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo can premiere on TV and OTT platforms at least 16 weeks after the theatrical release of Shehzada.

