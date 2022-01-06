Kriti Sanon clearly outshone all in the last year with her outstanding performance in her solely lead film, Mimi.

Talking about her experiences of 2021 Kriti says, “2021 was an amazing year professionally. The kind of love that Mimi got has been extremely overwhelming and has not only made me more confident as an actor to take risks but has also made me hungrier to push the envelope further”.

Seems like Kriti is all set to burn the floors with her experimenting characters and challenging the actor within her, without having the fear of taking risks. After a superhit 2021, Kriti Sanon has the most number of releases announced for 2022, continuing to cement her position at the top.

The hunger for playing challenging roles is not over for Kriti and so she does look forward to having more experimenting roles in the coming year. Stating her expectation from 2022 Kriti shares, “What excites me more is the fact that all these projects belong to completely different genres and worlds. So there’s a lot to look forward to in 2022!”

Next on the cards for rhe actresses are some of the most massive releases including ‘Adipurush’ with Prabhas, ‘Bachchan Pandey’ with Akshay Kumar, ‘Ganapath’ with Tiger Shroff, ‘Bhediya’ with Varun Dhawan and ‘Shehzada’ with Kartik Aaryan.

So what do you think about Kriti Sanon’s lineup of films? Let us know in the comments.

