It is well known that Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh are reuniting for Karan Johar’s film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. They have been shooting for the film over the last few months and it is expected to be wrapped up by the month of March. Amidst these, they are also reuniting once again for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Baiju Bawra? Scroll down to know more.

Advertisement

Alia and Ranveer were previously seen in Zoya Akhtar’s 2018 film Gully Boy. Following the success of the film, the duo is seemingly reuniting for more than one film. Fans of the on-screen couple are expected to witness their amazing chemistry.

Advertisement

Pinkvilla report claims that Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh will get into the prep mode for director Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s much-awaited period drama, Baiju Bawra after wrapping up the shoot of Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. A source close to the development said, “The prep work on Baiju Bawra is going on side by side with the post-production work of SLB’s next, Gangubai. The team is planning to take it on floors by mid-2022 with a start to finish marathon schedule on humongous studios. Ranveer and Alia are locked to play the two leads in the film, and another leading lady is expected to come on board for a key role.”

The report further states that SLB’s film will be shot over a period of the next 7 to 8 months, in multiple studios. The team has already started designing grand sets to transport the audience to the era gone by. The source then added, “Alia and Ranveer aside, two more renowned actors – one male, one female – will come on board the project and the casting work is currently in progress.”

Sanjay Leela Bhansali was in talk with Deepika Padukone over the role of Dacoit in this period drama and the actress is yet to give her nod. Apart from Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh, clarity on the rest of the cast is yet to be ascertained. “We shall have a clearer picture by this summer once the acting workshops begin in full swing. Both Ranveer and Alia will be training extensively as a part of their character prep,” the source said to the publication.

Baiju Bawra marks the fourth collaboration of Ranveer with Bhansali after Ram Leela, Bajirao Mastani and Padmavat. It is also the second film for Alia with SLB.

Must Read: Ajay Devgn Slept On A Chatai, Didn’t Consume Alcohol & Performed Rituals For Straight 11 Days Before Leaving To Sabarimala?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube