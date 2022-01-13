Ajay Devgn, who was last seen in Akshay Kumar’s Sooryavanshi and Bhuj: The Pride Of India, is now gearing up to feature in the South film Kaithi’s remake. Reports claim that the film has already hit the floors. Amidst this, Ajay going on a pilgrimage to Sabarimala temple in Kerala is now going viral.

As per the latest report, the Singham star has followed a month-long ritual before embarking on the pilgrimage. Not just that he also appeared in a spiritual avatar at what appeared to be a movie set. Scroll down to know more.

The latest report from ETimes quoted a source as saying, “For 11 days, Ajay Devgn slept on a chattai on the floor, wore black, did the Ayyappa Pooja twice a day, ate only vegetarian food without any garlic/onion, walked barefoot wherever he went, didn’t use any perfume and did not have any alcohol.” The actor also followed a few other rituals like not cutting hair or nails for about a month and refraining from shaving a beard either.

Ajay Devgn visited the Sabarimala temple in Kerala with Bollywood’s go-to astrologer Balu Munnangi..@Ajaydevgn @MunnangiBalu pic.twitter.com/c5zig4PAFB — 🖤KajolloveloveAjay❤️ (@kajollovelove) January 7, 2022

However, an official confirmation about his pilgrimage to Sabarimala in Kerala.

The latest development comes just days after Ajay Devgn wrote a heartfelt letter to his younger self on the special occasion of National Youth Day. The star wrote, “Dear 20-year-old me, There are making your mark in this new world as an actor… Let me be honest, you are going to face some brutal rejections. Shy and unconventional, you will try your hardest to fit in but fail… spectacularly! People’s criticisms and doubts will be hard, it’ll make you question your dreams. You will fail more than you will succeed.”

Talking of the South remake Kaithi, Ajay will be essaying the lead role which Karthi had essayed in the original version. The actor is all set to bring the unconventional cinematic experience to Bollywood. As the film is on floors today, the makers of the movie have also revealed the Hindi title of the movie ‘Bholaa’.

